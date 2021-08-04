Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 21.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,974. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
