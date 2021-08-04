Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 21.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,974. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 935,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

