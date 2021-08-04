Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 18.5%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 112,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 31.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Shares of CMCL opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.