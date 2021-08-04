Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Drops By 13.4%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

