Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Drops By 13.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. CHS has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

