Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Drops By 12.6%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 263.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $43,521.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,317.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201 in the last three months. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

