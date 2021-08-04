Short Interest in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Decreases By 16.8%

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

NYSE COR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. 187,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,790. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,580 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

