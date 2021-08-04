Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Increases By 19.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

CJREF stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1916 dividend. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

CJREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

