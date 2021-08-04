Short Interest in DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Increases By 21.6%

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DigiMax Global in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DigiMax Global stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. DigiMax Global has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

