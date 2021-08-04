Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expands By 19.7%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

