Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expands By 19.7%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.
NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.27.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
