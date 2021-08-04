Short Interest in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Grows By 22.4%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.