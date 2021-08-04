Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Drops By 14.9%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 752,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Flowserve stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 838,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,549. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve by 50.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $2,321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flowserve by 5.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

