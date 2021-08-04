Short Interest in Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Increases By 24.3%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FOBIF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Fobi Ai has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.34.

About Fobi Ai

Fobi Ai Inc, a technology company, engages in the development of automated artificial intelligence marketing platform for bricks and mortar retailers. The company offers various brands and retailers with the solutions to interconnect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that helps in plugging into various point of sale environments that are independent of hardware or IT networks.

