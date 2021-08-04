Short Interest in Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Increases By 24.3%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FOBIF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Fobi Ai has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.34.
About Fobi Ai
