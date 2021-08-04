Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Increases By 21.6%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graco by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

