Short Interest in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Decreases By 17.2%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Happiness Biotech Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAPP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 895,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. Happiness Biotech Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

