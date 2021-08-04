Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 16.9%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,532,216 shares of company stock worth $190,210,944 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

