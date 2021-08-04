Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Declines By 12.5%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MECVF stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04.
About mdf commerce
