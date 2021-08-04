Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Declines By 12.5%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MECVF stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

