Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Increases By 16.8%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 169,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

