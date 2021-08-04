Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rises By 16.7%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 20,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 701,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

