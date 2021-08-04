Short Interest in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expands By 25.4%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 30,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

