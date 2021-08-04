Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Declines By 13.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSMT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,623. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

