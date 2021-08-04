Short Interest in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Rises By 21.4%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PETV opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. PetVivo has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

