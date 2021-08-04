Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Drops By 12.1%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,265,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,223.8 days.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMMCF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.87.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

