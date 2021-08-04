Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Drops By 15.7%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:STG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 34,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,671. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
