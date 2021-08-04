Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Drops By 15.7%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:STG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 34,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,671. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunlands Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

