Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Rises By 20.0%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.42 price objective on the stock.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

