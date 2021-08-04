Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Drops By 13.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 1,263,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,196.0 days.

TRAUF stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

