Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Declines By 12.2%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 205,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of UK stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

