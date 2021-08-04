Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Increases By 20.5%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $875,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $197,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 64.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 844,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,465 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

