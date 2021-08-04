Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCTAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

