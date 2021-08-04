Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,227 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.4% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

