Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,171 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.64. 335,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.