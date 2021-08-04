Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 0.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period.

KWEB traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 579,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.48. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

