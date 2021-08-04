SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 1.6%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24). Approximately 797,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 516,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.69. The firm has a market cap of £265.88 million and a P/E ratio of 41.30.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

