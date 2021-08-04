Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $303,931.44.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

