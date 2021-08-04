Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$6.14 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,800. Insiders sold 52,501 shares of company stock valued at $382,417 in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

