Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Stock Price Down 19.6%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)’s stock price traded down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

