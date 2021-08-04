Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.70 million, a P/E ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 917,610 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

