SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $182.84 million and $3.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00810026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.