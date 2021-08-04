SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SITC. Mizuho boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.82 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.80 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,847 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

