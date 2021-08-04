Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $146.57. 87,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

