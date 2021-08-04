Sitrin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 727,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,281 shares of company stock valued at $116,188,063. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.44. 48,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

