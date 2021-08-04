Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.