Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,234. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

