SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

