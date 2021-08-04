Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.