SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XHR opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

