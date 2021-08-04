SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $368.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.