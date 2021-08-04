SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.81 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $368.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

