SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in XPEL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,782 shares of company stock worth $22,963,047. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.