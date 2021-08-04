SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,782 shares of company stock worth $22,963,047. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.