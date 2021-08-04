Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Up 14.2%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.49 and last traded at C$32.49. 159,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 105,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.03.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3375967 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

